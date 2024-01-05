On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Anniston High School will host Talladega High School in a game between 4A teams.

Talladega vs. Anniston Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Pleasant Valley High School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games Today

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega County Central High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School