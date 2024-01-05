In 1A action on Friday, January 5, Winterboro High School will host Talladega County Central High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Talladega vs. Winterboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games Today

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School