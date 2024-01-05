In 1A action on Friday, January 5, Winterboro High School will host Talladega County Central High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Talladega vs. Winterboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games Today

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Childersburg, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

