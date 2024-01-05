Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Tallassee High School vs. Marbury High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 5A action on Friday, January 5, Marbury High School will host Tallassee High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Tallassee vs. Marbury Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Elmore County Games Today
Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
