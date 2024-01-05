American Christian Academy hosts Thomasville High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Thomasville vs. ACA Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games Today

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Northport, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hale County High School at Northridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Francis Marion High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Marion, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games Today

Clarke County High School at J. F. Shields High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Beatrice, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leroy High School at Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Jackson, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

