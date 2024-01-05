Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hale County High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Francis Marion High School