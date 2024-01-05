The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

UConn is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.

The Huskies score 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).

When UConn totals more than 71.9 points, it is 11-0.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.

The Bulldogs put up 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies give up (63.6).

Butler has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

The Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.8).

In home games, UConn averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.

The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

Butler sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule