How to Watch UConn vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- UConn is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.
- The Huskies score 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
- When UConn totals more than 71.9 points, it is 11-0.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.
- The Bulldogs put up 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies give up (63.6).
- Butler has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- The Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.8).
- In home games, UConn averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
- The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
- Butler sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|W 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/14/2024
|Georgetown
|-
|XL Center
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|L 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/13/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
