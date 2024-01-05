The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • UConn is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.
  • The Huskies score 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
  • When UConn totals more than 71.9 points, it is 11-0.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.
  • The Bulldogs put up 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies give up (63.6).
  • Butler has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
  • The Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.8).
  • In home games, UConn averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
  • The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
  • Butler sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's L 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/13/2024 Seton Hall - Hinkle Fieldhouse

