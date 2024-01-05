Walker County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Walker County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haleyville High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dora High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gordo High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
