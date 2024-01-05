Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the White Plains High School vs. Alexandria High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
White Plains High School is on the road versus Alexandria High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White Plains vs. Alexandria Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Calhoun County Games Today
Pleasant Valley High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.