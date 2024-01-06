Alabama A&M vs. UAPB: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will try to stop a 10-game road slide when visiting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at H.O. Clemmons Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAPB vs. Alabama A&M matchup.
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAPB Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAPB (-3.5)
|167.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|UAPB (-3.5)
|167.5
|-178
|+144
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Betting Trends
- Alabama A&M has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread six times this year (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- UAPB has a record of just 2-6-1 against the spread this season.
- All of the Golden Lions games have hit the over this season.
