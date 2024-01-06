Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) playing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:30 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 12th 86.9 Points Scored 69.8 288th 363rd 89.3 Points Allowed 87.8 361st 289th 33.8 Rebounds 34.5 265th 295th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th 3rd 11.9 3pt Made 4 359th 37th 16.8 Assists 9.8 348th 268th 12.8 Turnovers 15 351st

