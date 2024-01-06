2024 NCAA Bracketology: Alabama March Madness Odds | January 8
For bracketology insights on Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Preseason national championship odds: +3500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000
How Alabama ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|1-0
|41
|NR
|27
Alabama's best wins
Alabama picked up its best win of the season on November 25 by registering a 99-91 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Oregon was Aaron Estrada, who amassed 27 points with five rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 102-80 at home over Indiana State (No. 47/RPI) on November 10
- 101-56 over Liberty (No. 86/RPI) on December 30
- 105-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 95/RPI) on November 6
- 98-67 at home over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on November 17
- 78-75 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on January 6
Alabama's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Alabama has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in Division I. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Alabama takes on the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Looking at the Crimson Tide's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.
- Bama has 16 games left to play this season, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Alabama's next game
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network
