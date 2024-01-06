2024 NCAA Bracketology: Alabama Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights around Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
How Alabama ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|78
Alabama's best wins
Alabama beat the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals in a 78-73 win on November 24. It was its signature victory of the season. Sarah Ashlee Barker delivered a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Louisville.
Next best wins
- 79-64 on the road over Missouri (No. 99/RPI) on January 7
- 72-47 over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on November 26
- 70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 126/RPI) on November 16
- 70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 133/RPI) on December 17
- 88-46 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 184/RPI) on December 6
Alabama's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- Based on the RPI, Alabama has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Crimson Tide are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Alabama has the 169th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Crimson Tide have 14 games remaining this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.
- Alabama has 14 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Alabama's next game
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
