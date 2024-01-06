The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will try to snap a 13-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The contest airs on YouTube.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
  • TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.3 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (52.4%).
  • Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 52.4% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 34th.
  • The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 84.8 the Delta Devils give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 84.8 points, Alabama State is 2-0.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Alabama State averages 84.5 points per game. Away, it scores 65.1.
  • At home the Hornets are conceding 60.8 points per game, 23.1 fewer points than they are away (83.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama State sinks more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.5), and shoots a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (29.1%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Auburn L 82-62 Neville Arena
12/29/2023 @ South Florida L 73-70 Yuengling Center
1/2/2024 Johnson (FL) W 84-53 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
1/6/2024 @ Mississippi Valley State - Harrison HPER Complex
1/8/2024 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena
1/11/2024 Jackson State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

