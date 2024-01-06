How to Watch Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will try to snap a 13-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The contest airs on YouTube.
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- TV: YouTube
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.3 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (52.4%).
- Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 52.4% from the field.
- The Delta Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 34th.
- The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 84.8 the Delta Devils give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 84.8 points, Alabama State is 2-0.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Alabama State averages 84.5 points per game. Away, it scores 65.1.
- At home the Hornets are conceding 60.8 points per game, 23.1 fewer points than they are away (83.9).
- Beyond the arc, Alabama State sinks more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.5), and shoots a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (29.1%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 73-70
|Yuengling Center
|1/2/2024
|Johnson (FL)
|W 84-53
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|1/6/2024
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|1/8/2024
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|1/11/2024
|Jackson State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
