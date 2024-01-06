The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will try to snap a 13-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The contest airs on YouTube.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.3 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (52.4%).

Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 52.4% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 34th.

The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 84.8 the Delta Devils give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 84.8 points, Alabama State is 2-0.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Alabama State averages 84.5 points per game. Away, it scores 65.1.

At home the Hornets are conceding 60.8 points per game, 23.1 fewer points than they are away (83.9).

Beyond the arc, Alabama State sinks more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.5), and shoots a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (29.1%).

