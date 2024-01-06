The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will be looking to break a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama State Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama State (-11.5) 129.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama State (-10.5) 128.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends

Alabama State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hornets and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Mississippi Valley State is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Delta Devils' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

