The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) play the Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on YouTube.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Micah Octave: 4.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Smith: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

  • Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State Rank Mississippi Valley State AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank
363rd 48.8 Points Scored 72.2 247th
359th 84.3 Points Allowed 76.1 296th
363rd 28.0 Rebounds 40.7 42nd
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 11.0 53rd
363rd 3.3 3pt Made 7.8 148th
363rd 7.3 Assists 12.2 274th
356th 15.2 Turnovers 11.2 126th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.