The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) play the Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on YouTube.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micah Octave: 4.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Smith: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State Rank Mississippi Valley State AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 363rd 48.8 Points Scored 72.2 247th 359th 84.3 Points Allowed 76.1 296th 363rd 28.0 Rebounds 40.7 42nd 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 11.0 53rd 363rd 3.3 3pt Made 7.8 148th 363rd 7.3 Assists 12.2 274th 356th 15.2 Turnovers 11.2 126th

