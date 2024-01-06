The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-1 SWAC) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to end a 13-game losing streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 1-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The contest airs on YouTube. The point total in the matchup is set at 129.5.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama State -10.5 129.5

Alabama State Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 129.5 points eight times.

Alabama State has an average total of 147.0 in its games this year, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hornets have gone 8-2-0 ATS this season.

Alabama State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hornets have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama State has a 86.7% chance to win.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama State 8 80% 72.9 121.1 74.1 158.9 148.2 Mississippi Valley State 7 53.8% 48.2 121.1 84.8 158.9 137

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

Alabama State compiled a 7-11-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Hornets average 11.9 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Delta Devils allow (84.8).

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama State 8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 Mississippi Valley State 4-9-0 4-9 4-9-0

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama State Mississippi Valley State 5-5 Home Record 4-6 2-18 Away Record 1-19 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 1-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

