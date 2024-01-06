How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) are traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Memorial Gymnasium, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Auburn vs Arkansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Alabama is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 185th.
- The Crimson Tide score 92.8 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 71 the Commodores give up.
- Alabama has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 71 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game (89.5) than it did away from home (73.7).
- The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
- In terms of three-pointers, Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|L 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 111-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 101-56
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/6/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/9/2024
|South Carolina
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.