The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) are traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Memorial Gymnasium, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Alabama is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 185th.

The Crimson Tide score 92.8 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 71 the Commodores give up.

Alabama has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game (89.5) than it did away from home (73.7).

The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).

In terms of three-pointers, Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule