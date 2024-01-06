Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-13.5)
|157.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|158.5
|-1400
|+800
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- Crimson Tide games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.
- Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 ATS this season.
- In the Commodores' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (16th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds down from +2500 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
