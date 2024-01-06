The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Alabama has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Crimson Tide games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Commodores' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (16th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds down from +2500 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.