The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) hit the road in SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the game. The point total for the matchup is set at 157.5.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -13.5 157.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Alabama and its opponents have gone over 157.5 combined points.

Alabama has an average total of 168.7 in its outings this year, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 19.8% more often than Vanderbilt (5-8-0) this year.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 9 75% 92.8 161.3 75.8 146.8 159.8 Vanderbilt 1 7.7% 68.5 161.3 71.0 146.8 141.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama won 14 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The 92.8 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 21.8 more points than the Commodores give up (71.0).

Alabama has a 7-5 record against the spread and an 8-5 record overall when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 7-5-0 5-1 9-3-0 Vanderbilt 5-8-0 1-0 4-9-0

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Vanderbilt 15-0 Home Record 14-6 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

