Saturday's contest features the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 victory for Auburn, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Auburn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 80, Arkansas 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-4.7)

Auburn (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.1

Arkansas has a 4-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Auburn, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Razorbacks are 10-2-0 and the Tigers are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Arkansas is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +236 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.1 points per game. They're putting up 84.8 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are giving up 66.7 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.

Auburn wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. It pulls down 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.7.

Auburn makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.4% from beyond the arc (195th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30%.

Auburn has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 10 (47th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

