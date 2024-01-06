The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

In games Auburn shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.

The Tigers put up 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Razorbacks give up (76.4).

Auburn has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).

The Tigers allowed 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

When playing at home, Auburn made 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule