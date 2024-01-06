The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • In games Auburn shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.
  • The Tigers put up 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Razorbacks give up (76.4).
  • Auburn has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).
  • The Tigers allowed 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • When playing at home, Auburn made 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State W 82-62 Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga W 101-66 Neville Arena
1/2/2024 Pennsylvania W 88-68 Neville Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/9/2024 Texas A&M - Neville Arena
1/13/2024 LSU - Neville Arena

