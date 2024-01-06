A pair of hot squads meet when the Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of three in a row.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Auburn has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Tigers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Arkansas has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 11 out of the Razorbacks' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Auburn is 18th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers have had the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.

The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.