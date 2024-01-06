Can we count on Auburn to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 25 24 20

Auburn's best wins

On December 9 versus the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in the RPI rankings, Auburn captured its best win of the season, a 104-76 victory at a neutral site. Aden Holloway was the top scorer in the signature victory over Indiana, putting up 15 points with two rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

74-57 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on November 29

77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 92/RPI) on November 17

91-75 at home over USC (No. 96/RPI) on December 17

83-51 on the road over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on January 6

82-62 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on December 22

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Auburn is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

The Tigers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Auburn is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Auburn is facing the 101st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Tigers' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Auburn's upcoming schedule features four games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN2

