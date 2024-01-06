A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Razorbacks, who have won three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -2.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points three times.

Auburn has an average total of 151.5 in its contests this year, six fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn has been more successful against the spread than Arkansas this year, sporting an ATS record of 5-6-0, as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark of Arkansas.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 27.3% 84.8 167.1 66.7 143.1 149.3 Arkansas 4 33.3% 82.3 167.1 76.4 143.1 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Auburn compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Tigers score 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Razorbacks allow (76.4).

Auburn is 4-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 5-6-0 5-6 5-6-0 Arkansas 4-8-0 1-2 10-2-0

Auburn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Arkansas 14-2 Home Record 13-3 4-8 Away Record 2-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.