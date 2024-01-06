On Saturday, January 6, starting at 3:00 PM CT, Austin High School will meet Center Hill High School in Tuscumbia, AL.

Center Hill vs. Austin Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM CT

3:00 PM CT Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6

1:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6

6:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

7:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other De Soto County Games Today

DeSoto Central High School at Florence High School