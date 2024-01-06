Cherokee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Cherokee County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee County High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
