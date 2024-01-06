Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Clarke County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.

Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomasville High School at Sumter Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6

7:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Livingston, AL

Livingston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Jackson High School