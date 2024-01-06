How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Big East opponents battle when the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) welcome in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.
- Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 94th.
- The Bluejays record 81.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.7 the Friars allow.
- Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- Providence has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 237th.
- The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays give up.
- Providence has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is posting 89.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bluejays have played worse in home games this year, surrendering 66 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- Creighton is sinking 11.4 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Providence scored nine more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (73.9).
- At home, the Friars allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.8.
- Providence made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|W 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/9/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|St. John's
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|L 61-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|1/13/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
