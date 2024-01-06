Crenshaw Christian Academy plays on the road versus Sparta Academy at 7:15 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.

Crenshaw Chr vs. Sparta Academy Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT
  • Location: Evergreen, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Conecuh County Games Today

Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Jackson, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

