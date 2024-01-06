Crenshaw Christian Academy plays on the road versus Sparta Academy at 7:15 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crenshaw Chr vs. Sparta Academy Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Conecuh County Games Today

Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Jackson High School