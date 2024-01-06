The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Liberty Lady Flames is one of four games on Saturday's college basketball slate that includes a CUSA team in play.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Liberty Lady Flames 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

