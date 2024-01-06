The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays score 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons give up (67.6).
  • When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.
  • DePaul's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Blue Demons score 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays allow (64.2).
  • DePaul has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
  • Creighton is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Blue Demons are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Bluejays concede to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Bluejays shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Leaders

  • Emma Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
  • Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)
  • Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)
  • Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
  • Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

Creighton Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena
12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI)
1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 UConn L 94-50 D.J. Sokol Arena
1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/14/2024 Providence - D.J. Sokol Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.