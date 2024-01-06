Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the DeSoto Central High School vs. Florence High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school matchup in Tuscumbia, AL on Saturday, January 6 (beginning at 6:00 PM CT), with Florence High School hosting DeSoto Central High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeSoto Central vs. Florence Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games Today
Brooks High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other De Soto County Games Today
Center Hill High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.