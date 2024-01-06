River Ridge High School will host Excel High School at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Excel vs. River Ridge Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: New Port Richey, FL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pasco County Games Today

Wesley Chapel High School at King High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Academy at the Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Land O Lakes, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Land O' Lakes High School at Plant City HS

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games Today

Wilcox Central High School at J. F. Shields High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Beatrice, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

