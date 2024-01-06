Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Fyffe High School vs. Sylvania High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a clash between 3A teams in Sylvania, AL on Saturday, January 6 (starting at 6:30 PM CT), with Sylvania High School hosting Fyffe High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fyffe vs. Sylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.