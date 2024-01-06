The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • In games Georgetown shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Hoyas are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 353rd.
  • The Hoyas record 72.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Georgetown is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
  • DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 361st.
  • The Blue Demons score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas allow.
  • DePaul is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgetown is posting 77.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 61.8 points per contest.
  • The Hoyas surrender 72.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 73.5 on the road.
  • At home, Georgetown is making 1.6 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette L 81-51 Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton L 77-60 Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Seton Hall - Capital One Arena
1/14/2024 @ UConn - XL Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn L 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena
1/12/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

