How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Jacksonville State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gamecocks sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks average 72.6 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 77 the Panthers give up.
- When Jacksonville State totals more than 77 points, it is 4-1.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville State is posting 78.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 67.7 points per contest.
- The Gamecocks are allowing 59.1 points per game this year at home, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (65.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Jacksonville State has played better at home this year, averaging 6.3 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 90-60
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|Fort Valley State
|W 93-57
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Trevecca Nazarene
|W 107-67
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida International
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
