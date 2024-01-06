The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Jacksonville State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gamecocks sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks average 72.6 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 77 the Panthers give up.

When Jacksonville State totals more than 77 points, it is 4-1.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State is posting 78.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 67.7 points per contest.

The Gamecocks are allowing 59.1 points per game this year at home, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (65.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Jacksonville State has played better at home this year, averaging 6.3 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule