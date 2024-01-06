The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-6.5) 137.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-5.5) 137.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Gamecocks' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Florida International is 5-9-0 ATS this year.

In the Panthers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

