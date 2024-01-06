Saturday's contest between the Florida International Panthers (9-5) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Florida International squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Gamecocks' last outing on Friday ended in a 55-41 victory over South Carolina State.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 70, Jacksonville State 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks registered their signature win of the season on December 17, when they beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who rank No. 197 in our computer rankings, 84-72.

Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-72 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 197) on December 17

55-41 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 29

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 30

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG% Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 63.8 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (185th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Gamecocks are averaging 11.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (59).

At home Jacksonville State is allowing 53.2 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than it is away (72.4).

