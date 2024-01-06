The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 137.5 in the matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -6.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 137.5 points three times.

The average point total in Jacksonville State's games this season is 135.0, 2.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.

Jacksonville State has been more successful against the spread than Florida International this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-6-0, compared to the 5-7-0 mark of Florida International.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 3 25% 72.6 150.5 62.4 139.4 135.7 Florida International 10 83.3% 77.9 150.5 77.0 139.4 149.8

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks average 72.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 77.0 the Panthers allow.

Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 6-6-0 0-1 3-9-0 Florida International 5-7-0 3-2 9-3-0

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits

Jacksonville State Florida International 4-3 Home Record 4-3 3-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

