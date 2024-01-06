The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 63.8 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 63.2 the Panthers allow.

Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Florida International's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Panthers score 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Gamecocks give up (64.4).

When Florida International scores more than 64.4 points, it is 8-2.

Jacksonville State has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 41.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Gamecocks concede.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG% Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Jacksonville State Schedule