Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Jacksonville High School vs. Ramsay High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacksonville High School plays on the road versus Ramsay High School at 6:00 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jacksonville vs. Ramsay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Oxford High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Calhoun County Games Today
Oxford High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.