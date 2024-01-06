Jacksonville High School plays on the road versus Ramsay High School at 6:00 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.

Jacksonville vs. Ramsay Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

Oxford High School at Huffman High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

