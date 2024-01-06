Will Jeremy Lauzon Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jeremy Lauzon to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauzon stats and insights
- In three of 39 games this season, Lauzon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Lauzon has no points on the power play.
- Lauzon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Lauzon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
