Lee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Lee County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Opelika High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
