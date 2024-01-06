On Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM CT, Falkville High School will host Lindsay Lane Christian Academy in a matchup between 2A teams.

Lindsay Lane vs. Falkville Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM CT

3:00 PM CT Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6

1:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Hill High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6

6:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

7:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games Today

Athens High School at Red Bay High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5

12:00 AM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy