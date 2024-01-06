Mobile County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In Mobile County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citronelle High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
