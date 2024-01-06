Morgan County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Morgan County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Hill High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
