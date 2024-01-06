Fantasy Football Week 18 QB Rankings
It's Week 18 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding quarterbacks -- you've come to the right place!
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 18
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|369.8
|23.1
|33.8
|6.0
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|356.3
|22.3
|32.6
|9.7
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|331.2
|20.7
|28.6
|9.3
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|317.8
|19.9
|34.6
|3.4
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|300.6
|18.8
|34.2
|2.9
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|295.6
|18.5
|27.8
|2.4
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|280.1
|17.5
|37.3
|4.7
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|268.1
|16.8
|35.8
|2.0
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|267.8
|16.7
|33.4
|3.6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|262.8
|16.4
|33.3
|2.1
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|256.9
|17.1
|29.8
|5.3
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|255.5
|18.3
|33.8
|2.6
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|250.2
|15.6
|36.6
|2.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|246.4
|16.4
|34.7
|4.5
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|243.3
|16.2
|34.7
|1.4
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|234.2
|18.0
|35.1
|4.0
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|221.5
|18.5
|29.5
|9.7
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|213.9
|13.4
|32.5
|1.9
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|207.0
|14.8
|33.6
|2.4
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|200.5
|15.4
|32.1
|5.9
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|187.7
|12.5
|31.1
|2.2
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|161.5
|11.5
|25.6
|3.6
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|152.3
|10.2
|33.9
|2.5
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|147.2
|14.7
|36.5
|3.1
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
