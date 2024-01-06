The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • In games North Alabama shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 201st.
  • The Lions record 76.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 76.1 the Bears give up.
  • When North Alabama puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama is putting up 84.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (70).
  • The Lions are giving up 68 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.5).
  • North Alabama is averaging 8.2 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech L 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana L 83-66 Assembly Hall
1/1/2024 @ Texas Tech L 85-57 United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 Central Arkansas - Flowers Hall
1/11/2024 Bellarmine - Flowers Hall
1/13/2024 Eastern Kentucky - Flowers Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.