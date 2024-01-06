How to Watch North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Lipscomb vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Queens vs Kennesaw State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Austin Peay vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
- North Florida vs FGCU (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games North Alabama shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 201st.
- The Lions record 76.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 76.1 the Bears give up.
- When North Alabama puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 4-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama is putting up 84.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (70).
- The Lions are giving up 68 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.5).
- North Alabama is averaging 8.2 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|L 85-57
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/11/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Flowers Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.