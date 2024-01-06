The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games North Alabama shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 201st.

The Lions record 76.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 76.1 the Bears give up.

When North Alabama puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 4-2.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama is putting up 84.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (70).

The Lions are giving up 68 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.5).

North Alabama is averaging 8.2 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

