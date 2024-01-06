The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. It will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-10.5) 152.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-9.5) 153.5 -590 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

North Alabama has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lions games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Central Arkansas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

In the Bears' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.