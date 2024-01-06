2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Alabama March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect North Alabama to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How North Alabama ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|262
North Alabama's best wins
North Alabama, in its signature win of the season, beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 61-59 on November 18. Against Jacksonville State, KJ Johnson led the team by posting 23 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 86-71 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on November 30
- 83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 306/RPI) on November 9
- 76-64 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on December 13
North Alabama's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), North Alabama is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- North Alabama has been handed the 273rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Lions' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and five games against teams with records north of .500.
- Glancing at North Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
North Alabama's next game
- Matchup: North Alabama Lions vs. Bellarmine Knights
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:45 PM ET
- Location: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
